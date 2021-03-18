Colorado multiple myeloma survivor defies the odds

DENVER (KDVR) — A multiple myeloma survivor is impressing her Denver doctors and inspiring others with her incredible will to live. The science said Donna Langley Przybyski should not be here today. But medical advancements, and her positive attitude, have proved otherwise.

Donna was told she had about two years to live in 2013 after being diagnosed with a rare form of of the plasma cancer.

“I thought it was like a death sentence when you hear it at first,” she said.

It’s the kind of news that would drive many into a deep and dark depression. But Donna was determined to fight and not allow cancer to control her outlook on life.

“Her myeloma is nasty,” said Dr. Jeff Matous with the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute in Denver.

Dr. Matous received Donna as a patient about two years after her diagnosis. Her type of multiple myeloma impacts roughly 1% of patients who do not have a specific indicator appearing in their blood.

For Donna, bone marrow biopsies were required. She’s had 10 bone marrow biopsies and has endured various types of chemotherapies. Through the years, Donna and Dr. Matous have navigated the latest and greatest treatments following her first stem cell replacement treatment.

“The advances in the care of myeloma patients have been absolutely mind blowing,” Matous said.

In 2019, a second stem cell treatment paved the way for a huge milestone in Donna’s care– remission!

“After remission for two years, I just felt so blessed,” Donna said with a smile on her face.

Donna is now thriving. To celebrate, she joined her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren to soak up the Hawaiian sun around the time Denver was being hit by a blizzard.

“You have an opportunity to live today and make the most of it,” she said.

It’s been more than eight years since her diagnosis. Donna is now part of a new drug program and continues to show promising signs. March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month.