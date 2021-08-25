The Broncos Fit 7K is coming up Labor Day weekend on Sunday September 5th. Participants will start at Empower Field at Mile High, head west into beautiful Sloan’s Lake area then head back to the stadium where they will run through the tunnel onto the field and finish on the 50 yard line just like the players. This is sure to sell out today so find a link to sign up at KDVR.com/Community. If you can’t make it to the event, sign up for the Virtual Run and receive all the goodies.
