Blood platelet supply critically low at Children’s Hospital Colorado, more donors needed

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Blood and platelets literally kept Will Maniatis alive while he was in treatment. He spent months at Children’s Hospital Colorado fighting acute myeloid leukemia.

His mother Claudia Maniatis said there are so many sick kids who need blood and platelets. They all rely on the kindness of strangers to fill the call.

Unfortunately Will lost his battle in February. It was an excruciating time, but his Lone Tree family found purpose in their grief and started the WillStrong Foundation. Raising money for research and raising awareness about blood donation.

“It’s literally critical for kids who are fighting cancer, particular blood cancers, they will not survive without those blood infusions and platelet infusions right now,” Maniatis said.

The platelet supply at Children’s Hospital Coloradan is critically low.

“We just have a general increased number of patients who are needing platelets, so our normal inventory is being depleted everyday,” Dr. Kyle Ennen said.

Ennen said platelets are only good for seven days, so there is no way to stockpile. “We just need more donors,” she said.

The blood donor center has expanded its collection times hoping to ensure platelets are available for all the young patients who need it.

Maniatis has donated and asks that you do too. “You walk away knowing that you have literally saved a life,” she said.

Doctors say it does take longer to donate platelets than it does to donate blood. Donors are hooked up to a machine that takes the blood and separates the platelets out. It can take about an hour and a half.

You can call the Blood Donor Center at 720-777-5398 to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. For more information, please visit: www.childrenscolorado.org/GiveBlood