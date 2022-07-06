Kids lose about 50% of their regular physical activity during the summer while getting more sedentary with television watching and phones. And the heat doesn’t help. AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals came up with some ideas to beat the heat while keeping active. She shows some budget friendly ideas for all ages and suggest mixing in some sprinklers, shade, short bursts outside and plenty of water and sunscreen. Check out all her fitness segments and workouts at Facebook.com/JoanaCanalsTelevision

