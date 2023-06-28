BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Michael Robinson was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, almost eight years ago when he was just 45 years old.

“I was late for a meeting and went to go run and couldn’t get my right leg to move, and being a physician and knowing what I know, my immediate thought was I think I have ALS,” the Boulder resident said.

ALS is difficult to diagnose. There is currently no cure, and many patients pass within three to five years of diagnosis.

Robinson said he is fortunate because his case has progressed slowly, which is rare.

“Initially it started with weakness in my legs and the weakness has gradually gotten more significant, moving up,” Robinson said. He has used a wheelchair for the past several years.

Michael Robinson (Courtesy of Michael Robinson)

Can AI predict a brain disease diagnosis?

Now he is participating in a speech research study through a nonprofit called Everything ALS.

He records videos and audio of himself saying various phrases and sentences over time. “Then they apply artificial intelligence algorithms to determine if there’s any early change that can be detected,” he said.

The research also assesses progression. The goal is to use tech and AI to find a quicker way to diagnose and treat ALS and other neurological diseases, like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Indu Navar is a tech entrepreneur who started Everything ALS after she lost her husband to the disease.

“I realized that we are really backwards in terms of bringing technology and kind of the data analysis, AI, and machine learning into the brain diseases,” Navar said.

Everything ALS has more than 800 participants, but leaders say the more people who sign up, whether they are ALS patients or not, the faster the group can reach its goal.

Robinson is hopeful that this research and other work underway will make a difference.

“There is promise and hope,” he said.