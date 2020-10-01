‘A season unlike any other’: Colorado health officials push for widespread flu vaccines

Simone Groper receives a flu shot at a Walgreens phramacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A strong strain of H3N2 influenza has claimed the lives of 74 Californians under the age of 65 since the flu season began in October of last year. People are being encouraged to get flu shots even through the vaccine has been only 30% effective in combating the influenza. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – If you don’t typically get your flu vaccine every year, Colorado health officials urge you to consider getting one this fall. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is pushing all Coloradans to see their local health clinic to get the flu shot within the next two weeks.

“Having two respiratory viruses hit us at the same time is like two hurricanes hitting us at the same time,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer with the CDPHE. “It’s a big deal.”

There will be no shortage of the flu vaccine available this year. CDPHE typically receives approximately 5,000 publicly-funded flu doses for uninsured and underinsured adults every season. This year, it secured an additional 293,600 publicly-funded flu doses.

CDPHE also secured an additional 35,300 publicly-funded pediatric flu doses in addition to its original order of 278,010 pediatric flu doses.

“If we have both these respiratory viruses hitting us, it’s clear our doctors, nurses clinics, hospitals and nursing homes are going to be potentially overwhelmed by the dual impact of these two infections at the same time,” said France. “The vaccination is key.”

Getting your flu shot may look a bit different this year however. Clinics are encouraged to set up outdoor tents or drive-thru areas for patients.

To find out where you can get your flu shot this year, visit VaccineFinder.org. It’s free for those with Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ and most other insurance at participating providers.