Health care worker at Aurora nursing home tests positive for COVID-19, says she had no PPE

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A local nurse believes a lack of personal protective equipment caused her to contract the coronavirus at an Aurora nursing home.

The Cherry Creek Nursing Center has had the most COVID-19 deaths and infections in Colorado.

Contract Nurse Carolene Quezada worked there for a day earlier this month.

Quezada says all she was given was a surgical mask. She said she was told she would only be working with non-COVID-19 patients.

However, halfway through her shift, Quezada she was told all her patients had the coronavirus.

“In those 10 hours, it took everything in me to keep my composure because I just wanted to fall apart because I couldn’t believe this was happening,” Quezada said.

Nearly 10 days later, Quezada tested positive for COVID-19.

“I woke up in so much physical pain. Muscle, bone aches. My whole body just hurt,” said Quezada.

Quezada had worked at another hospital before going to Cherry Creek Nursing Center but did not treat COVID-19 patients there.

The nursing home’s spokesperson Joe Gimenez said, “Ms. Quezada was informed that she would be working in a COVID-19 environment.”

He said the nursing home is, “operating with traditional and non traditional PPE, such as raincoats.”

“PPE was available before, during and after Ms. Quezada’s employment,” Gimenez said.

Quezada disagrees strongly.

She says colleagues asked her to speak out, to show the public what many on the front lines are going through.

Quezada says she’s beating the virus, and her aches have subsided. Still she has no sense of taste or smell.

She is now hoping to start work again soon.

Below is the entire statement from Gimenez, a spokesperson for Nexion Health, which operates the facility:

“Ms. Quezada was hired through an agency. Cherry Creek Nursing Center’s description to the agency regarding incidents of COVID-19 was comprehensive and transparent.

The agency confirmed to us that Ms. Quezada was informed that she would be working in a COVID-19 environment. We were made aware that she had recently worked at a medical center. Through the agency, we understood that she was very interested in working in a COVID environment.

CCNC is operating with both traditional and non-traditional PPE, such as the raincoats which have been part of CDC guidelines. PPE was available before, during and after Ms. Quezada’s employment. We informed the staffing agency that they should contact us with concerns.

We are saddened to hear about Ms. Quezada’s condition and will be checking up on her.”