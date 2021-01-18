Health and Wellness Deals

Andrew Gretchko with CouponCabin, a deals and cash back platform shares some tips on how to save and get cashback towards a healthy lifestyle.



CouponCabin has rounded up a number of deals that help folks save while shopping for workout equipment, supplements, workout clothing and more:

Champs Sports

20% off any purchase when you text HELLO to 88757

CouponCabin members earn 2.1% cash back

Walgreens:

10% off any purchase (new customers only)

CouponCabin members earn 2% cash back

Vitacost:

20% off any purchase when you sign up for Vitacost.com’s newsletter

CouponCabin members earn 1% cash back

Under Armour:

Up to 60% off any purchase on a wide variety of items

CouponCabin members earn 2.5% cash back

GNC:

10% off any purchase, plus free shipping when you sign up for auto-delivery

CouponCabin members earn 4% cash back

Saving while shopping is more important than ever due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy. However, data from a survey we ran this summer suggests that 57% of American adults feel more optimistic about their financial situation this year than in 2021.