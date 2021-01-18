Health and Wellness Deals

Andrew Gretchko with CouponCabin, a deals and cash back platform shares some tips on how to save and get cashback towards a healthy lifestyle.
CouponCabin has rounded up a number of deals that help folks save while shopping for workout equipment, supplements, workout clothing and more:
Champs Sports
20% off any purchase when you text HELLO to 88757
CouponCabin members earn 2.1% cash back
Walgreens:
10% off any purchase (new customers only)
CouponCabin members earn 2% cash back
Vitacost:
20% off any purchase when you sign up for Vitacost.com’s newsletter
CouponCabin members earn 1% cash back
Under Armour:
Up to 60% off any purchase on a wide variety of items
CouponCabin members earn 2.5% cash back
GNC:
10% off any purchase, plus free shipping when you sign up for auto-delivery
CouponCabin members earn 4% cash back
Saving while shopping is more important than ever due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy. However, data from a survey we ran this summer suggests that 57% of American adults feel more optimistic about their financial situation this year than in 2021.