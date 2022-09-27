Ana Yelen is one of the Co-Founders of Healing Warriors and her mission has always been the same since the beginning and that’s to help provide care to our service members when they return home from service.

Healing Warriors Program exist to improve wellness of veterans and their families through non-narcotic care. The reality is, many of our service members return home suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and numerous types of chronic pain. Through the program’s integrative care clinic, Healing Warriors Programs offers treatments options too rarely provided with standard care.

On Saturday, October 8th Healing Warriors is hosting their annual Star Spangled Gala where all funds raised at this event go towards their 4 pillared program model.

For more information on Healing Warriors or to purchase tickets for the gala, please log onto their website at https://www.healingwarriorsprogram.org.