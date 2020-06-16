‘He pulled the pistol and shot me’; Victim of Denver shooting says crime was racially motivated

DENVER, Colo. – A 25-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach by his neighbor, says the shooting was racially motivated.

“He pulled the pistol out and pointed it at me and shot me,” said 25-year-old Zsakkr “Chi” Kirkendoll.

The bullet pierced Kirkendoll’s liver, and he has only recently been released from Denver Health’s ICU.

“It went in through the front and split his liver in half. They went in through the side of his groin and cauterized his liver,” Kirkendoll’s girlfriend Kiki Walton said.

Kirkendoll and Walton live at the Pearl Street Condominiums, 655 N. Pearl Street. The couple said 69-year-old Paul Baron and his son, 32-year-old Paul Baron Jr, have harassed them for months.

“They throw trash in front of my in front of my door. They say your boyfriend is an ‘N’ word,” Walton said.

The couple was in the process of filing a restraining order, but just before 9 p.m. on June 7, Kirkendoll said Paul Baron Jr, threatened to “murder him.” He said he pushed Baron Jr. That’s when, police say, Paul Baron Sr. came out to confront him and shot Kirkendoll in the abdomen.

“I just remember asking them to leave me alone repeatedly,” Kirkendoll said. “Then his dad pulled out a pistol and shot me.”

Kirkendoll said he doesn’t own a weapon and is adamant this shooting was unprovoked.

Denver police initially detained both Baron Sr. and Baron Jr., but only Baron Sr. was arrested. He’s been charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Baron Sr. is now out on bond, and that does not sit well with the couple.

“He literally said I’m going to murder you, called him an ‘N’ word, shot him and he’s free – that doesn’t make any sense,” Walton said.

The Denver District Attorney’s office is now investigating this case.

The Problem Solvers asked the DA if they plan to classify this as a hate crime, but a spokesperson with the office said they do not comment on active investigations.

FOX31 attempted to call Baron Sr. for comment, but he could not be reached.

Kirkendoll is facing a long recovery and will likely have permanent nerve damage from the bullet.

“I don’t seek violence,” Kirkendoll said.

A GoFundMe as been created by Kiki’s mother, Amie Walton. She is raising money to help with medical expenses.