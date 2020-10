AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A CBI Alert has been issued for Shelton Cooper, 56, who was last seen in the 3200 block of S. Espana Circle.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 185 pounds and has developmental disabilities. He is wearing a flowered T-shirt with blue/white striped shorts.

Authorities report Cooper is intellectually and developmentally disabled, and functions on a 7- to 8-year-old level. He is diabetic and in need of medication.

Please call 911 if you see him.