Have awesome photos of your pet? Enter your best in the Dumb Friends League pet photo contest

DENVER (KDVR) – The Dumb Friends League Pet Photo Contest is waiting for your favorite photos of your awesome pet, by entering you help support the Denver Dumb Friends League.

Here’s how to enter:

Visit Dumb Friends League Pet Photo Contest to enter the contest

Enter your pet (or pets)

A $28 entry fee that includes a copy of the calendar

Encourage friends, family, coworkers, neighbors, etc. to vote for your pet

It’s $1 per vote and all money raised helps us provide shelter and care to homeless pets

The contest ends on July 31, so time is of the essence!

The 5 dogs, 5 cats, a small pet (guinea pig, bunny, rat, etc.) and horse with the most votes will be featured as a pet of the month in the calendar.