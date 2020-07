ARAPAHOE CO. (Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns that the water in Cherry Creek State Park is experiencing natural algal blooms that can be harmful to dogs and people.

Colorado Public Health and Environment

CPW says the blooms are growing from warming temperatures, stagnant waters, and nutrient loading from fertilized lawns.

The fast-growing algae can lead to harmful “blooms” of bacteria. CPW recommends showering immediately after coming into contact with the toxins.