Happy National Tequila Day

Today is National Tequila Day!



Chad Michael George of Proof Productions joins us in studio to celebrate national tequila day using using Dano’s Tequila, which was actually founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.



Dano’s Tequila offers a line of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas, each of which are hand crafted in Tequila, Mexico.



When looking for a tequila, it is very important you look for 100 percent agave made in Tequila, Mexico. There are a lot of imitation tequilas on the market today and you can really taste the difference.



Dano’s award-winning tequilas include its signature Pineapple Jalapeño Infusion– as well as a Blanco, Reposado and Anejo, which won the Best in Class Anejo at the San Francisco World Spirits awards this year!



You can find Dano’s at liquor stores across Denver or order online from their website to get it shipped right to your house.