Hanukkah Celebration During a Pandemic

This year the holiday of Chanukah for the first time will take on a new very powerful meaning as we head into the Chanukah season under covid.
Rabbi Mendy Sirota of the WCRJ Synagogue & Community Center shares how we can celebrate the festival of lights during Covid.
What: Chanukah Drive in Celebration
When (day and time): Sunday, Dec 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM
Where: Lower lot of the JCC 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246
Cost: $10 per vehicle
Detailed List of Props (if applicable): Lighting of the Gratitude Menorah for Covid-19 heroes and large virtual Hanukah Concert.