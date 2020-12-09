Hanukkah Celebration During a Pandemic

This year the holiday of Chanukah for the first time will take on a new very powerful meaning as we head into the Chanukah season under covid.

Rabbi Mendy Sirota of the WCRJ Synagogue & Community Center shares how we can celebrate the festival of lights during Covid.

What: Chanukah Drive in Celebration

When (day and time): Sunday, Dec 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM

Where: Lower lot of the JCC 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246

Cost: $10 per vehicle

Detailed List of Props (if applicable): Lighting of the Gratitude Menorah for Covid-19 heroes and large virtual Hanukah Concert.