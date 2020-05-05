Hancock: Denver to align with state’s safer-at-home phase starting Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday the City and County of Denver is aligning with Gov. Jared Polis’ state safer-at-home phase beginning Saturday. The stay-at-home order for Denver expires on Friday.

Hancock outlined face covering requirements he put in place effective Wednesday, May 6. He encourages all Denver residents to wear a face covering when in public areas. He said it is not required while outside exercising or in your car.

City attorney, Kristin Bronson, said it will be a “good faith effort” on both the business and customers for compliance with the face covering requirement.

She stated if an establishment is observed with a “vast majority” of people not wearing face coverings, warnings and citations may be given.

The mayor does not have a set date or schedule for the reopening of restaurants and bars but is engaging in discussions with Polis on the subject.

Playgrounds and common areas such as basketball courts and tennis courts in parks will remain closed. Gyms and outdoor recreational facilities are to remain closed. Stores inside malls with no outside access will not be able to reopen yet. Movie theaters, libraries, concert venues and arenas remain closed as well.

Businesses such as hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, and some personal training facilities will be able to reopen under the strict social distancing guidelines.

These businesses are to operate by appointment only and walk-ins will not be allowed. Ten or fewer people are allowed in these establishments with at least six feet distance between customers.

Beginning Saturday, offices and retail may reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines in place.

Hancock said the goal is to comply with social responsibility to one another. He gave thanks to those wearing face coverings out in public as a protection to themselves and the others around them.