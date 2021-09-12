Hampson homers twice, driving in all 5 runs for Rockies

by: Associated Press

Colorado Rockies’ Brendan Rodgers, from left, Garrett Hampson and Colton Welker celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory.

Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches. Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors. The Phillies fell 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta with 18 games to play.

The Rockies took three of four at Philadelphia and won the season series, 5-2. Bryce Harper hit his 32nd homer of the season for the Phillies.

