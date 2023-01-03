DENVER (KDVR) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical injury at a Cincinnati hospital, according to his family.

The safety went into cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s NFL game, which was ultimately postponed.

Former Denver Broncos player Orlando Franklin was watching the game with his wife and said the situation was tough to watch.

“You saw that they were doing CPR, and any time you hear CPR, you know that’s not good,” Franklin said.

‘This sport has changed’

Franklin said that even before Monday night, he’s been leaning toward not letting his two young sons play football until they’re significantly older.

“This sport has changed,” he said. “The guys are bigger, stronger and faster than they have ever been. And in a sport with a 100% injury rate, why rush into something like that?”

While what happened to Hamlin is rare, sudden cardiac arrest remains the leading cause of death in young athletes. The American Heart Association says as many as 7,000 children die of sudden cardiac arrest each year, leading the Colorado High School Activities Association to recommend athletic trainers statewide carry automated external defibrillator, or AEDs.

Still, CHSAA said that “most communities cannot meet these guidelines.”

Franklin said first and foremost, it’s important to focus on Hamlin’s health, but he said what happened is worth discussing to see whether it can be prevented.