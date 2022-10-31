Halloween can be a spooky night for our four legged pets. Dr. David Israel, Medical Director for Veterinary Emergency Group in Boulder shares some helpful tips to keep your pets safe this Halloween night.

This Halloween, keep your pet safe at home in a safe space, preferably behind a closed door and away from the ringing doorbell during trick-or-treating. One way to help block out the noise it to turn on the television or play some calming music.

If by chance your pet sneaks out the open door while you’re distracted by trick-or-treaters, make sure you have some form of identification on them like a microchip and or collar with id tags.

We all want our cute pets to join in the fun by dressing them up in a costume, make sure they have a safe and comfortable costume. Try to avoid these types of costumes:

Restrict the animal’s movement, hearing, or sight

Impede their ability to breathe, smell, bark, or meow

Feature small, dangling, or removable pieces that your pet could chew off and choke on.

When it comes to the treats that are brought home from your trick-or-treaters, chocolate are toxic for dogs and cats because they contain caffeine and theobromine. Many sugar-free candies and gum contain a sugar substitute called xylitol, which is also dangerous for dogs, even causing their blood sugar to drop to dangerously low levels, leading to seizures and even liver damage.

If you are concerned your pet may have encountered or ingested something harmful to them, or if you have any other questions about your pet’s safety, talk to your veterinarian.