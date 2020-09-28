Hallmark releases full ‘Countdown to Christmas’ schedule, see list here

We haven’t reached Halloween yet, but Hallmark is already gearing up for the Holiday season. It has released the full list of new Holiday movies, which start on October 24.

Here is the full schedule of the new 2020 premieres:

Jingle Bell Bride: Oct. 24

Chateau Christmas: Oct. 25

Christmas with the Darlings: Oct. 31

One Royal Holiday: Nov. 1

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater: Nov. 7

On the 12th Date of Christmas: Nov. 8

Christmas in Vienna: Nov. 14

A Timeless Christmas: Nov. 15

A Nashville Christmas Carol: Nov. 21

The Christmas House: Nov. 22

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn: Nov. 24

A Bright and Merry Christmas: Nov. 25

Five Star Christmas: Nov. 26

Christmas by Starlight: Nov. 27

Christmas Waltz: Nov. 28

If I only had Christmas: Nov. 29

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing: Dec. 5

Christmas She Wrote: Dec. 6

Cross Country Christmas: Dec. 12

Christmas Comes Twice: Dec. 13

Christmas Carousel: Dec. 19

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!: Dec. 20

Each premier starts at 6 p.m. MTN time.

Hallmark Channel says it will have Holiday movies on 24/7.