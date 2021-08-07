Hall of Fame inductees’ wives walk the runway during fashion show

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week isn’t just for fans of football, it’s also for fans of fashion. Those fans got their fix at a runway show on Friday afternoon.

The fashion show has been a part of Enshrinement Week since 1963.

The fashion show welcomes wives of inductees to walk the runway. Strutting their stuff this year included the better halves of Floyd Little, Steve Atwater, and a fan favorite John Mackey. Cheers erupted from the crowd as Sylvia Mackey slid her sweater off her shoulders and swung it around above her head.

All of the styles shown in the show were able to be purchased from local Ohio stores.