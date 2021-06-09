Half a million in damage estimated from Weld County tornado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Weld County Office of Emergency Management has released property damage information on yesterday’s tornado, adding to a running statewide total of hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

Thankfully, the Weld County tornado’s damage has been minimal relative to larger storms.

“Seven properties sustained damage,” according to Weld County. “Two homes are destroyed (meaning more than 50% of the home sustained damaged) and the estimated loss of those homes is $429,176.00; three homes were damaged but not destroyed and the estimated cost of damage to those is $101,336.00.”

Hail causes far more dollars’ worth of damage in Colorado than any other natural disaster, but tornados are second.

According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, three of the 30 most costly natural disasters in Colorado have been tornados, including one Denver metro tornado in the top 10 most costly.

A tornado and hail storm caused $420.8 million in damage to the Denver metro area in June 2009. A similar storm caused $229.6 million in damage to Windsor a year earlier, and a tornado alone caused $39.1 million in damage to Limon in June 1990.

Combined, the three tornados together with hail caused an adjusted $690 million in damages.