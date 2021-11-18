Habitat for Humanity home vandalized in Loveland, $5,000 in damage

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A home being built for Habitat for Humanity in Loveland was the target of vandals.

The nonprofit said damage to property set back construction but not their mission.

“The home that we are in was about 75% complete,” said Cindi Hammond, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Loveland.

On Nov. 5, Hammond said someone hooked up a hose to the house next door.

“Someone hooked up a hose to the house next to this house,” Hammond said. A vandal or vandals then broke into the back door of the home and ran the hose in from a window on the side of the house.

“They turned the spigot on to flood this house,” Hammond said.

They also poured a cement compound throughout the home.

“It rerouted those efforts by at least two days,” Hammond said.

The vandalism left drywall damaged and left Habitat in Loveland to foot the bill.

“About $5,000 in damage,” Hammond said.

Sadly for the non-profit, this isn’t the first time they’ve been targeted in Loveland.

Hammond said they’ve had tools stolen from other construction sites.

“It was so deflating to hear that someone purposefully did this act on a Habitat home,” Hammond said.

Hammond said their plan to counter this act of destruction is to keep constructing and install security cameras on their sites.

“We would never have thought, in Habitat, we were going to have be installing security systems while our houses were under construction so we can prevent vandalism from taking place,” Hammond said.

Habitat for Humanity in Loveland said police may never track down the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

They say improved security will be their best option to prevent another incident.