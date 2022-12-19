Is your gut ready for the holidays? Carley Smith, aka our Fairy Gut Mother is here to get your gut healthy for the holidays.

As we enter the holiday season our gut will go through a lot of stress. Poor diet and lifestyle factors around the holiday can be harmful to our gut. Carley Smith has 3 fun and festive recipes to have at your holiday table that also support the gut.

Here are the recipes:

Spicy Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita Cocktail or Mocktail

1TBS jalapeno, chopped

3TBS pomegranate seeds

1 lime, juice

1.5 oz cranberry juice

1.5 oz pomegranate kombucha

1 oz tequila

1 oz Cointreau

Rim glasses with honey and a mixture of coconut sugar, chili powder, and cayenne (optional). To a glass, add jalapeno, pomegranate seeds, lime juice and smash together to release flavor. Add in cranberry juice, pomegranate kombucha, tequila, Cointreau, and ice then shake until well mixed. Strain and pour into rimmed glasses with ice.

Garnish and enjoy!

Pumpkin Ginger Soup

2TBS ghee or grass-fed butter

2C cooked pumpkin (I used a “Cinderella Pumpkin” or Rouge Vif d’Étampes but you can substitute your favorite)

1 sweet potato, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

4-6C chicken broth

1TBS ginger, chopped

1TBS sea salt

1/2tsp black pepper

1/4tsp cinnamon

1/2tsp nutmeg

1/2tsp paprika

To roast the pumpkin:

Preheat oven to 375*F. Cook pumpkin by cutting into pieces (remove any seeds) and placing face down in a baking dish with 2-3 inches of water. Roast for about 20 minutes until soft and tender. Remove pumpkin from oven and allow to cool. Then using a knife, trim away the outer edges discarding the skin.

To make the soup:

In a large pot, heat ghee until melted then add potato, onion, garlic, and carrots. Saute for about 3-5 minutes until veggies begin to sweat. Add spices and mix well then add pumpkin and broth until liquid reaches about 2 inches from top of pot. Bring to a boil then reduce to simmer until veggies are soft (about 20 minutes), stirring occasionally. Once veggies are soft, allow soup to slightly cool then blend with an immersion blender until smooth and creamy. Serve garnished with pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of oil. Enjoy!

To make the pumpkin seed topping:

Scoop out seeds from inside pumpkin and rinse well, removing most of the fibrous material. Pat seeds dry with a towel and scatter on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Coat with olive oil and seasonings of choice (I used Redmond Real Salt Natural Seasoning, chili powder, red pepper flakes, sea salt). Place in oven at 375*F for about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid burning. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly then enjoy as a delicious snack or use as soup topping.

Oven Roasted Smashed Potatoes

Approximately 2 – 3 cups potatoes (I used a combination of red and Dutch yellow baby potatoes)

4TBS olive oil

1-2TBS Himalayan sea salt

2-3TBS fresh rosemary, chopped

Preheat oven to 350*F. Meanwhile, fill large stove top pot with water and bring to boil. Add potatoes and boil for about 15-20 minutes or until softened. Immediately place in an ice bath (bowl of ice and cold water) or run under cool water until potatoes chilled. Dry off potatoes and add them to a mixing bowl, coating with sea salt, rosemary, and oil and combining until well mixed. Transfer potatoes to a baking sheet and gently press each potato with the palm of your hand until “smashed”. Drizzle potatoes with a little extra oil then roast in oven for about 15-20 minutes or until golden and crisp.