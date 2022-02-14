Gut-friendly treats for Valentine’s Day

Our favorite Fairy Gutmother is here to share with us some gut-friendly chocolate treats for Valentine’s day. According to Carley Smith, AKA Fairy GutMother, nearly our entire immune system is located in the gut making gut health the foundation for our health.

Carley Smith says it is important to be mindful of incorporating foods that optimize the health of the gut with each meal and even your sweet tooth too!

Here are a few of the Fairy GutMother’s go too recipe for some sweet treats that is also gut-friendly.

Chocolate Potato Truffles



INGREDIENTS

2 lbs potatoes

3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 3/4 cups dark chocolate chips

pinch of sea salt

cacao powder, maca powder, melted dark chocolate, melted white chocolate, chocolate sprinkles or frosting for decorating



INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and place potatoes in a large pot of water on medium high heat. Parboil them for approximately 25-30 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the heat and water, and allow them to cool for 5 minutes. While the potatoes are cooling, place the dark chocolate chips in a double broiler for approximately 10 minutes on medium low heat to melt. While the chocolate is melting, begin removing the skins from the potatoes. Place the freshly skinned potatoes in a large bowl. Mash the potatoes a bit with a whisk. Then add in the melted chocolate, a pinch or two of sea salt, and slowly begin adding the sweetened condensed milk 1/4 of a cup at a time. Using a whisk or spatula, begin incorporating everything together in a smooth mixture that still leaves some small potato chunks for a great texture effect. If the mixture becomes not dry enough to form chocolate balls, melt and add in more chocolate. Once the mixture is smooth and thick and has that chocolate sweet taste, begin rolling small chocolate balls between your palms. It’s easiest to do this if you dust your hands a bit in some powdered sugar because the batter will still be a little sticky. Allow these truffles it to firm up in the fridge or freezer for at least 20-30 minutes. Once the truffles have cooled down and firmed up, decorate with more melted dark chocolate, melted white chocolate, cacao powder, maca powder or with any other toppings your heart desires. Enjoy!



Chocolate Bark



INGREDIENTS

1/2 C Butter

1/3 C Coconut Oil



Melt butter and oil and pour into a loaf pan lined with parchment paper.

Add desired toppings and place into freezer until well formed.

Break apart with knife.



Popcorn Bites



INGREDIENTS



8 cups popped popcorn

¼ cup butter

1 10 ounce package marshmallows





In a large saucepan over the stove, melt butter and add marshmallows.

Fold in popcorn and mix until well combined.

Transfer popcorn to a greased baking dish and place in the refrigerator for 25 minutes until firm.

Remove from refrigerator and cut into pieces.