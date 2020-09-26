Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Gusty winds, smoky skies Saturday night, cooler Sunday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will gust up to 40 mph on Saturday evening as a cold front starts to move through Colorado. Hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds have increased fire danger across the state on Saturday with a Fire Weather Warning in place through 8 p.m.

Extreme fire danger has caused fire activity to flare up across the state bringing thick smoke to the Front Range. Poor air quality and breezy to gusty winds will stay through the day on Sunday.

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s on Sunday. There will be a 20% chance for afternoon and evening rain showers.

Dry and more fall-like weather will move in for the rest of the week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s each day.

