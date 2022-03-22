DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few light scattered snow showers Tuesday evening that will bring little to no accumulation.

Winds will stay breezy to gusty in eastern Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 50s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph on the Front Range and up to 45 mph on the plains.

Temperatures will hit the 60s on Thursday and Friday with more dry weather and sunshine.

Highs will hit the 70s this weekend with dry weather on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s to start next week.