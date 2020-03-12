Gunnison, Crested Butte schools suspend classes until March 30 due to coronavirus

Students are seen at lockers in a school hallway in this file photo. (Photo: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Gunnison Watershed School District announced Thursday that classes at all schools in the district will be suspended until March 30.

The district covers the Gunnison and Crested Butte areas. All schools included are:

Lake School

Gunnison Elementary School

Gunnison Middle School

Gunnison High School

Crested Butte Elementary School

Crested Butte Secondary School

Marble Charter School

The decision was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic in order to contain the spread and keep the students safe from infection.

The time frame for the suspension coincides with spring break already scheduled for March 16 – 20.

“At this point, students across the district will return to classes on campus on Monday, March 30, 2020. Learning will continue during this closure,” Leslie Nichols, Gunnison Watershed School District Superintendent said. “Please watch for communication from your school about online and alternative instruction.”