Gun-wielding man leads Greeley police on car chase

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley Police charging a man with attempted murder on a police officer after they say he led them on car chase while shooting at them.

Police arrested 51-year-old James Nicholson early Saturday morning after they were called to the 1700 block of 10th Street for reports of a man walking around the apartment complex with a handgun. Police say the man started running when they got there. Police chased him on foot as he began spraying officers with bear spray.

Police say the man made it back to his car a block away and sped off. Officers chased him north of Greeley and eventually onto southbound I-25. Police say he shot at their cars during the chase, but no officers were hurt. His car was disabled near the roundabout on Clydesdale Pkwy, east of I-25. Police then arrested him after a short foot chase near the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Nicholson is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault, and possession of a weapon.