Gun owner in search of shotgun, after FedEx ships to wrong address

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton man says his gun is missing after FedEx accidentally shipped it to the wrong address.

“That package that went somewhere else, has my name and address on it. I just fear for my community, my kids—and don’t want any harm to come to anyone.”

The gun owner, who asked that we call him “Michael” to protect his identity, says he would have been more understanding about a package mishap—had it not been a semi-automatic shotgun.

“The lack of concern, it is a very dangerous weapon. And given what’s going on today, we don’t need any more guns on the street—any illegal guns,” he told FOX31.

Michael says he originally bought it at a Lakewood gun shop, but says the gun kept jamming.

“I called the company and they had me send it to Nevada so it could get repaired. They had it for about a week and half, and sent it back to me through FedEx. FedEx sent it to me Monday, 10:19 a.m.,” he said.

The package never made it to his home, though. Michael says he called to alert FedEx about two hours after it was delivered to a Northglenn address.

“And I’m telling him it’s urgent and asked him why didn’t they stop the driver when they realized the mistake, to send him back to go retrieve that package. They said they needed GPS coordinates and to make sure it was the right address.”

Michael says a FedEx supervisor told him because of COVID-19, FedEx has changed some of its guidelines.

“They said, even though it said ‘signature required,’ the drivers are able to sign for the package.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to FedEx, who released a statement to us, via e-mail:

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation. We take this matter seriously and are taking the appropriate steps to investigate and resolve as appropriate.”

But, Michael doesn’t think FedEx has done enough to resolve this.

“One supervisor even said, ‘it’s not my fault you bought a shotgun online, and we delivered it somewhere else.’,” Michael said.

He filed a police report with the Thornton and Northglenn police departments, reporting the gun as stolen.

Thornton Police say they’re still investigating, but did not confirm the gun had been recovered yet—or who they suspect has it.

Our calls to the Northglenn Police Department went unanswered on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m concerned the weapon could be used in a crime, or sold under the table somewhere else—I’m just concerned for the community,” he said.