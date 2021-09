ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A pistol was discovered at Arvada High School Tuesday leading to one student’s arrest.

According to police, the department received a tip around 10 a.m. that a student had a gun in school.

A pistol was recovered, and the suspect was transported to a juvenile detention center. The suspect faces charges of a juvenile in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds. The school was on "hold" for a brief period. pic.twitter.com/t47Slz7kCh — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 14, 2021

Police put the school in a ‘hold’ while they searched the premises.

The juvenile student was arrested without incident, the Arvada Police Department said, and is facing charges of juvenile in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.