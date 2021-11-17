Guitar exhibit that you can rock out at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The latest temporary exhibit, Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World is striking a chord at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World” takes you on a fascinating exploration of the science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world’s most popular instrument. You will experience and celebrate the many facets of this iconic instrument, from its origin and continued evolution, to the music it creates and the cultural impact it has had. Explore STEAM concepts like sound waves, frequency, mathematical scales, engineering and more through a wide range of hands-on experiences. And get to know some local guitarists through short biographies and imagery featured throughout the exhibition.

With more than 60 instruments visitors can explore the cultural and physical history of the guitar. You will learn about the science behind the guitar and discover how it became the cultural icon it is today.

What: GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World traveling exhibition

When (day and time): Opens Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, April 17, 2022

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Included with general admission. Visit dmns.org/guitars for info and pricing.