Group hiking to raise awareness call it: Altitude with Advocacy

DENVER (KDVR) – Eleven summits in 48 hours. That’s the goal for 10 hikers who are climbing to raise money for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates who help abused children. They call it Altitude with Advocacy.

The event is paired down this year due to COVID, but the 10 athletes hope to inspire donors as they conquer 11 of Arizona’s toughest peaks in 48 hours.

The money raised will benefit programs in Colorado and Arizona.

CASA provides training for volunteers who can assist abused and neglected children as they end up in the court system or foster care.

CASA says in 2019, the local programs trained and supervised nearly 2,000 volunteers to serve more than 4,800 children.

The event is Oct. 9 – 11. If you’d like to donate or find out more information click here.