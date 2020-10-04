Group canvassed park for support on pit bull question

DENVER (KDVR) — The pit bull advocacy group, Replace Denver BSL (breed specific language), spent the weekend canvassing in Washington Park.

“I think people have misconceptions of pit bull type dogs,” Quinn Pigot, co-founder of Replace Denver BSL said.

Pigot’s group is trying to get voters to pass Proposition 2J in November, overturning Denver’s long-standing pit bull ban.

“A lot of people didn’t know that BSL is a thing in Denver,” Pigot said.

If voters approve the measure, people could own pit bulls in Denver through a special permit system: two pit bull type dogs would be allowed per home, they must be microchipped, spayed or neutered, along with other restrictions.

Back in February, Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed Denver City Council’s decision to do away with the ban.

“Pit bull breeds have a greater impact in their attacks,” Hancock said at the time.

Those for the ban say there have been no fatalities since the ban went into effect 30 years ago. Advocates say in that time, there have been serious dog bites tied to other breeds, and that legislation should not be breed specific.