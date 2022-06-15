Father’s Day is almost here, and Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle Expert, is sharing a few unique gift ideas Dad’s will surely love.



Give Dad the rest and relaxation he deserves! Little Moon Essentials bath and body care brand is devoted to making high-quality, natural remedies for the body, mind, and soul. A must-have is the Dad’s Essentials Survival Kit which includes everything dad needs to release stress, soothe the muscles and feet, and get a good night’s sleep. This one’s for the dads out there that work hard to make life better and deserve the best. Shop DAD’S ESSENTIALS SURVIVAL KIT



Another fun option to help with Dad’s exhaustion’s is the Tired Old Ass™ collection! The strong, nourishing essential oils in this collection leave you feeling refreshed and full of energy once again. Created to revitalize you after harrowing workdays, demanding deadlines, excessive exercise, and any other bad energy that may come your way. Shop TIRED OLD ASS MINERAL BATH

Is shopping for your Dad hard to shop for, and you never know what to get? Give a gift that keeps on giving! BREO BOX is a quarterly subscription box for both men & women, curated with the coolest and most unique products that you never knew you needed. Discover the latest tech, gadgets, home goods and more, all to enhance your lifestyle. It’s like celebrating your birthday 4x a year!

Every box is packed with 5 to 8 curated products that are worth at least $200-$300 in retail price. Sometimes more! Shop BREO Box

Does Dad love his grooming routines? If so, local brand Reuzel is now offering a limited edition “Try The Style” – Duffle Bag deal which includes 9 high-end grooming products just for Dad. He will receive the Grooming Tonic, Fiber Gel, Surf Tonic, 3-IN-1 Tea Tree Shampoo – Conditioner – Body Wash, Matte Styling Paste, and 4 of their best-selling full-size pomades. Also include is a stylish travel duffle bag – perfect for anyone on-the-go! Shop this limited-edition gift set locally Scissors & Scotch | Denver

Address: 7600 Landmark Way STE 107, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Professional Distribution of Reuzel available via The Beauty Boxx. To learn more visit https://www.beautyboxx.com/