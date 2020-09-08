Grilling Tips with Bonefish Grill

Looking for some new creative ways to grill what’s in season, Bonefish Grill has this tasty dish that will impress any guest.

Artichoke Topping:

· 1 Cup Canned Artichokes Hearts, Drained

· 2 TBSP Mayo

· 2 TBSP Mozzarella, Shredded

· 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese, Grated

· 1 tsp Lemon Zest

· 2 tsp Lemon Juice

· 1 tsp Basil, Chopped

1. Add all ingredients to a stainless-steel bowl and stir to incorporate

2. Keep Mixture refrigerated until ready to top Salmon

Shelf Life – 3 Days

Artichoke Topped Salmon:

· 4 each 7 wt oz Salmon Fillet Portions

· 1 TBSP your favorite Fish Seasoning

· Oil for Grill

· Artichoke Topping, Recipe above

· 20 spears of Asparagus (or your favorite veggie side)

· 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, Halved (Or your favorite veggie side)

· 3 TBSP Olive Oil

· S+P to Taste

· Grilled half Lemon

· Sauce of Choice

1. Season Salmon Fillets with your seasoning, oil Grill

2. Grill Salmon Fillets flesh side down, Ensure diamond grill marks

3. Flip fillets and top with heaping ¼ cup of Artichoke Topping

4. Allow Topping to warm through as the fish completes cooking

5. Carefully caramelize the topped fish using a broiler or torch

6. Sauté the vegetables in a sauté pan with Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper until al dente

7. Place Cooked Vegetables towards the middle of each plate

8. Top Vegetables with Grilled Salmon and serve with grilled Lemon and your favorite sauce or vinaigrette

Bonefish Martini Recipe

Ingredients

1.25 oz. Favorite Vodka

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

1 oz top of Sparkling Wine

Method

1. Pack a glass full of ice, combine all ingredients in the glass except the sparkling wine.

2. Shake and strain into a Martini glass.

3. Top with sparkling wine.

4. Peel orange, twist peel and drop in the cocktail.