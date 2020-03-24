Grieving Colorado families can’t properly pay respects due to pending COVID-19 results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- In the last week, the coronavirus pandemic has put several colorado families in an unfathomable positions.

Grieving loved ones contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers looking for guidance after family members passed away with COVID-19 test results still pending.

FOX31 brought their concerns to the state and local hospitals.

On March 15, Shanelle Pisaña says her grandmother went to North Colorado Medical Center with her aunt.

Both of them were tested that day for COVID-19.

The grandmother was admitted at the hospital for five days.

“They thought she had pneumonia. Maybe she did, and they sent her home with oxygen tanks,” Shanelle Pisaña said.

Two days later, Grandmother Mary passed away.

A day later, Shanelle’s aunt’s test came back positive for the virus.

On Monday afternoon, Shanelle’s family learned their grandmother passed away coronavirus positive.

“Just thinking that if she would have just stayed there, maybe they could have saved her, it’s hard to think of,” Shanelle said.

Rodney Myers’ loved ones are facing difficult grieving process at the same hospital too.

His children sent the FOX31 Problem Solvers the following statement:

"Rodney Myers became sick and on Saturday March 14 was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, CO. At that time, he was tested for the virus and the doctor said he had all the systems. Family could not see him until Wednesday to say our goodbyes. He passed away Wednesday, March 18th. We kept calling the hospital and they said there were no results. On Friday, they said they would not get the results and that someone would call us. They asked us where would we like his body to go. We set it up for the crematory to pick Rodney up on Saturday, but when they called to pick him up, they said they could not release him until they got the results back. He has been gone for 5 days and his body is still at the hospital, (which is hurting the family) and not being able to have a service for him is very hard for the family. I know that the tests are really backlogged, but you would think if someone passes, they could check on these results a little quicker.

Cristi Myers, Ricky Myers and Gina Smith"

Problem Solvers asked the state and hospital:

What happens with pending results when someone has passed?

Would having results have changed something for these families?

Are autopsies being completed to see if COVID-19 caused their passing?

Where is North Colorado Medical Center sending their tests for results?

The state epidemiologist says tests collected prior to death will still be completed and next of kin should be notified of the results.

There’s also case-by-case procedures in place for autopsies.

North Colorado Medical Center acknowledged both patients and FOX31’s series of questions. A spokesperson said they are working to provide answers.