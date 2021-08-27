Green Chile roasting season is officially underway

Whether you prefer Hatch Green Chile or Pueblo green Chile, either way chile roasting season is underway and Denver-based 505 Southwestern are pros when it comes to roasting the perfect green chile.

This year alone, 505 Southwestern will harvest thousands of pounds of Hatch green chiles from the Valley to be used in all of our products—the most of any premium green chile in the U.S.

Their famous Hatch chile products can be used in a variety of unique dishes and you can find the recipes on their website at www.505southwestern.com.

