Greeley Stampede postponed due to COVID-19

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 99thAnnual Greeley Stampede, scheduled for June 24-July 5, has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The venue and organizers made the decision with the health and safety of the participants and volunteers in mind.

The event includes a rodeo, carnival, food and concerts. It will be rescheduled for another date in 2021.

Refunds will be issued or credit for 2021 events will be given for ticket holders. Information regarding those options is coming soon.

Check their website for updates or send questions to info@greeleystampede.org.