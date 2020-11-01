Greeley police investigating 3 overnight shootings

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Greeley are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight.

The first shooting incident occurred at 11:41 p.m. on Saturday night. Greeley police officers were dispatched to 1742 Greeley Mall, Starlight Station, on report of a disturbance. A fight occurred in the parking lot where a male victim was assaulted and knocked unconscious. As the suspects were fleeing the scene, they fired multiple rounds in the air. No additional victims were located, and the suspects have not been identified or located.

Then, at 12:54 a.m. Sunday morning, Greeley police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 11th Avenue on report of a shooting. Several people were involved in a disturbance that ended with multiple shots being fired. A male victim was shot once and transported to a local hospital. His injuries were not serious, and he has been released. The suspects have not been identified or located.

The last shooting incident was reported at 2:23 a.m. Sunday morning, and Greeley police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 28th Avenue. At that location officers learned that a disturbance occurred between several people who were attending a Halloween party. At some point, a gun battle ensued, and one male was shot. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The occupants at that location refused to exit the residence, and the Greeley SWAT Team was called in to assist. The occupants exited the residence, and SWAT has left the scene. The suspects have not been identified or located.

The investigations are still in the preliminary stages, and do not appear to be related.

All three investigations are active and on-going. Numerous witnesses are being interviewed at the police department. Suspect information is limited in all of the shootings, and no additional information will be released today. If you have any information on any of the shootings, and have not been interviewed by officers, please contact the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.