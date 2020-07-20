Greeley man arrested for dumping puppies on the side of the road

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Weld County trail camera footage from July 11 captured Brent Moss, 59, of Greeley abandoning two puppies on a county road east of Milliken.



Puppies abandoned in Weld County



A good Samaritan found and rescued the puppies just before 6 p.m, about eight hours after they were abandoned.

Woman finds and rescues puppies

The footage captures images of a man leaving puppies the side of the road without food, water or shelter as temperatures climbed to over 95 degrees.

The camera also showed the man’s vehicle, investigators were able to later identify him as Moss through a search of his license plate number.

Moss was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, and one count of littering, a misdemeanor.