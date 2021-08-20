Greeley-Evans Schools Covid Guidelines

It’s been a successful school week so far for the Greeley-Evans School District. Theresa Myers, Chief of Communications, Greeley-Evans School District says that students, staff and families are adjusting well to the new school year.

The district is deeply committed to keeping students and staff healthy and safe, and learning in-person as much as possible this year. They’re continue to work with local health officials and other school districts as they respond to COVID-19. Based on the current state guidelines, District 6 plans to implement these protocols for the 2021-2022 school year:

Students and staff who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face covering at school unless that is their personal choice. We will respect any student and staff member who chooses to wear a face covering if they are fully vaccinated.

For students and staff who are not fully vaccinated, wearing face coverings at schools is strongly recommended.

Students and staff who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

Students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 up to 90-days prior to being exposed to COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine.

Students and staff who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, but who properly and continually wear a face covering at school, will not be required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

District 6 will continue to do contact tracing and targeted quarantines as needed, with an emphasis on quarantining the least number of students possible in the case of a positive or probable exposure to COVID-19.

Unvaccinated visitors and volunteers should wear face coverings when entering a school.

Face coverings will not be required on District 6 school buses or other District 6 transportation for fully vaccinated students and staff. Face coverings are strongly recommended for those not fully vaccinated on District 6 school buses and other District 6 transportation. For now, students who ride the Greeley-Evans Transit buses to and from school will still be required to wear a face covering under city of Greeley rules.

Parents, guardians and students must continue to check for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis at home before leaving for school. Temperatures will no longer be monitored for students upon entrance at schools; however, temperature taking kiosks will still be available at the entrance/office. IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT ANY STUDENT WITH ANY COVID-19 SYMPTOMS BE KEPT AT HOME AND NOT BE SENT TO SCHOOL! This is still the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will help us keep our students safe and learning.

District 6 will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Weekly testing will be available for families who want their unvaccinated child tested.

Social distancing and frequent hand washing will continue to be reinforced.

Air filtration systems will continue in our classrooms and meeting spaces.

COVID-19 cleaning protocols will remain in place.

Under federal guidelines, District 6 will continue to provide free meals to all students regardless of their family income. The classroom breakfast program will continue. Lunch will be served from the cafeteria in most schools, with an expanded menu from last year.

Although the district is aware that the pandemic is not over, they remain vigilant to keep kids and adults safe.