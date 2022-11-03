Need a quick getaway before the hustle and bustle of the holidays and ski season? Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies says now is a great time to getaway and there are some amazing deals as well.

Grahame says that early to mid November in the Colorado shoulder season is the perfect time to score some of the best deals at Colorado’s top destinations.

The Little Nell is Aspen is Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel that features luxurious amenities, personalized service, breathtaking mountain views and spacious accommodations. There’s even a deal for all Colorado residents, you can save up to 40% off the listed price.

Vail is another great mountain town. Tucked away just outside off Vail in Bachelor Gulch is the the stunning Ritz Carton Bachelor Gulch. The resort is incredible and it’s family and dog friendly with rates in November hovering around $300 a night.

If you don’t have the time to drive up the mountains, check out Boulders’ Rusty Skillet Cabin. This is a custom remodeled modern A Frame home. The home is completely private in the middle of 12 acres. The best part, it’s only 15 miles from Boulder and about 40 mins to Denver. The home has a cedar Japanese hot tub and outdoor shower overlooking the creek. The home sleeps 8 and the rate around $400 a night.