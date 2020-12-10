Great Gift Ideas for the Craft Beer Lovers

Shop local this holiday season. The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) has rounded up several holiday gifts from member breweries, ranging from beer to gift sets, that would appeal to any craft beer lover.



Gift baskets: Bruz Beers has gift baskets ranging from $95-175. Each basket is hand assembled and can include goodies like smoked salmon, cheese, summer sausage, chocolates, beer mustard, crackers and their Belgian beers depending on the size you choose.



Box sets:

Copper Kettle’s locally made gift box includes five variants from their Snowed In series and a custom glass, which retails at $110 plus tax.



Holidaily Brewing, which offers 100% certified gluten-free brewery has a 3-pack gift set that has 2018, 2019 and 2020 versions of their Santa’s Nightcap Bourbon Oak-Aged Imperial Stout (10.8% ABV) that was aged in Laws Whiskey barrels. This retails at $80.



Beer Membership: River North Brewery has an annual Single Cask beer membership program called Norther Society. $99 gets you six single cask releases throughout the year, discounts, and other perks.



Merch: It’s patio season here in Colorado so snag a fleece blanket from Joyride Brewing Company as an additional layer when you’re drinking outside or at home by the fire. Cost: $35

Beer: Some of our breweries have some awesome winter releases that would pair well with your holiday meals.



Diebolt Brewing has Joyeux Noel, their Winter Biere de Garde with notes of chocolate and dark fruit and spice and Populator Aged Barleywine, a barleywine that spent 7 months in second use bourbon barrels