LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A major restoration project is now underway in the Cameron Peak burn scar to help prevent erosion and mudslides that could impact Greeley’s water supply.

Nearly a year after the Cameron Peak fire first started burning in Larimer County, wildflowers and grasses are growing in the same areas that were burned. As welcome a sight as the new vegetation is, the small plants still aren’t growing in the most severely impacted soil patches.