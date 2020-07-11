Governor signs bills to support restaurants, bars during COVID-19 pandemic

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed two bills at the Englewood Grand, demonstrating bipartisan support for Colorado establishments that sell alcoholic beverages.

The Alcohol Beverage Retail Takeout And Delivery bill, SB20-213, allows licensed alcohol dealers to deliver alcohol or to provide it as takeout for their customers. Caterers are not included in the bill and it repeals on July 1, 2021.

“The restaurant and service industry has been hit harder by the pandemic than almost any other industry in our state,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon.

“Having the flexibility to sell alcohol for delivery and to-go has been a lifesaver for many restaurants in my district and across the state – for many, it was the sole reason they were able to stay in business.”

The Brew Pub Retail Sales Malt Liquor Sealed Container bill, SB20-194 , will allow owners of more than one brewpub to sell beer from the different breweries across the multiple locations under their ownership.

“Coloradans love their craft beer, and takeout from our brewpubs has fortunately continued throughout the pandemic,” said Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield.