Governor Polis declares a state of emergency in Colorado; announces 15th ‘presumptive positive’ case

DENVER (KDVR)– Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Polis also announced the three new ‘presumptive positive’ cases of the coronavirus. One new case in Arapahoe County, one case in Gunnison County and one case in Eagle County.

The three new ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases bring the total to 15 total cases in the state. “Presumptive positive” cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Polis says he’s directed the state to pursue financial measures to make it easier for health, food, nursing home and state employees to stay home if they get sick, rather than expose others to the virus because they’re worried about losing their jobs.

Polis says he’s seeking more testing capacity. And he says the diagnostics firm LabCorp inow is performing coronavirus tests, complementing state and federal testing.

The state is expanding testing of the Coronavirus. CDPHE will be opening a drive up lab off Lowry Blvd. You will still need a Doctor’s note for testing. pic.twitter.com/l8xF2wRW0Q — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) March 10, 2020

Of the state’s 15 cases, four were reported Monday. Three cases were reported on Tuesday. There are now cases in Arapahoe County, Denver County, Eagle County, Gunnison County and Larimer County.

