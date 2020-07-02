Governor Polis Announces Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board

DENVER (KDVR) – A Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (Board) was created on Thursday when an Executive Order was signed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“The Board’s mission shall be to evaluate proposals and applications concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State and make recommendations in a timely manner to the Governor,” the order states.

“This new board will play a critical role in the ongoing celebration of our Colorado history through place names and ensure that we have inclusivity and transparency around the naming process,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Board will make official recommendations to the Governor and the United States Board on Geographic Names (USBGN), which has final approval authority for place naming for federal maps and products.

The Board can have up to 15 members and may include:

The Executive Director of History Colorado or his or her designee

Three representatives from the Colorado General Assembly, two of which must represent each of the major political parties

Two representatives of local governments

One representative from the Colorado Commission for Indian Affairs

One representative from the Center of the American West

One representative from the Colorado Geological Survey

One representative from the tourism and outdoor recreation industry

Two representatives who have a background in race or ethnic studies or who are from an institution of cultural learning that focuses on traditionally underrepresented or displaced communities

The Executive Director of the Department of Natural Resources or his or her designee

The Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs or his or her designee

The Director of the Colorado Tourism Office or his or her designee

Initial appointments to the Board shall be for two-year or four-year terms, and thereafter members will serve four-year terms.