Gov. Polis suggests protocol to grocery store management

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis sent letters to the presidents of both the Albertsons companies (Safeway) and the Kroger companies (King Soopers and City Market) with suggestive points for grocery store protocol.

“I want to thank you, as a business leader in Colorado, for your efforts to date working in partnership with our state, your employees, and your customers to better protect our public health and food security during this extraordinarily challenging period,” he states in the letter.

Polis proposed providing appropriate gloves, masks, face screens, and other personal protective equipment to grocery store workers to the extent possible.

He also mentions expanding delivery service and prioritizing the highest-risk clients first. Designating specific hours for at-risk shoppers to ease the stress of shopping has already been seen in several stores but he reiterates this point in his letter.

To aide with safe social distancing, he indicates establishing entrance/access controls to manage crowds. Assigning highest risk employees to the least exposed positions, such as backroom work, should be considered, he also implied.

Encouraging local law enforcement presence in the stores to keep peace and reduce any disturbances made his list of suggestions as well.