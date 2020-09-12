Gov. Polis says he is working with CHSAA to approve variances for football, other fall sports

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis said Friday evening that he is working with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) to approve variances for football and other fall sports that had been postponed to the spring.

The announcement comes after high school athletes and their parents protested, demanding CHSAA move the football season back to the fall. Earlier this week, the organization announced there will be no changes to the sports calendar it released in August. Under that calendar, high school football games will be played in the spring.

CHSAA leaders voted unanimously to keep that plan in place Tuesday night.

Polis tweeted late Wednesday night that he was disappointed with the decision after he encouraged CHSAA to add a fall football season.

On Friday evening, he tweeted the following message:

“We are currently working with (CHSAA) to approve variances for football and field hockey, and we will work together to develop guidelines or variances for additional sports at a later date and indoor sports when they can safely be played,” the governor said via Twitter.

CHSAA confirmed the news on its Twitter account. It said it is submitting variances and safety implementation plans for football, spirit and volleyball “in hopes they will be reconsidered.”

CHSAA said it also plans to submit variances for field hockey, gymnastics, soccer and unified bowling.